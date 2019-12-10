ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police are investigating the theft of a woman’s wallet from the Ross at North Point Parkway.
The woman said she had placed her wallet down while trying on some shoes and was later unable to locate it.
Soon after, the woman learned that someone had charged a total of $3,500 to her credit and debit cards at local department stores. She closed all of the accounts before contacting police.
