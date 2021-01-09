ROSWELL, Ga. — Police tried three times to conduct a traffic stop on a Mercedes Benz spotted traveling along Warsaw Road with a suspended license plate Dec. 21.

According to police, the vehicle fled through the parking lot of an Olive Garden, sped onto Sway Road and came to an abrupt stop along Holcomb Bridge Road.

Officers found a 9mm pistol, an AR-15, marijuana and Ecstasy pills in the car, according to the arrest report. The three occupants were taken into custody for questioning. Two of them were arrested.

Anthony Trae Welles, 26, of Greenhouse Drive, Roswell, was booked on charges of possession of MDMA, possession of marijuana, obstruction of law enforcement officers and possession of firearm during commission of a felony.

Alexander Steven Brown, 35, of Lenox Road, Atlanta, was charged with driving while suspended or revoked license, felony fleeing and attempting to elude, driving with no insurance, suspended registration and obstruction of law enforcement officers.

A 19-year-old Roswell teen who was a passenger in the vehicle was released to his mother after being questioned by police, the report stated.