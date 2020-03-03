MILTON, Ga. — Police are looking for two suspects suspected of attempting to fraudulently open a line of credit Feb. 20 at the Fry’s Electronics on Webb Road.

The two suspects came into the store that afternoon, grabbed several items and said they wanted to open a credit line at the front registers.

One of the suspects presented a Nevada driver’s license but said they live in Georgia.

A store employee said they became suspicious when they noticed discrepancies on the license. While store staff were checking the license against a license reference book, the suspects abruptly left.

Employees provided the fake license and a video of the suspects’ car to police.

