MILTON, Ga. — Police are looking for two suspects suspected of attempting to fraudulently open a line of credit Feb. 20 at the Fry’s Electronics on Webb Road.
The two suspects came into the store that afternoon, grabbed several items and said they wanted to open a credit line at the front registers.
One of the suspects presented a Nevada driver’s license but said they live in Georgia.
A store employee said they became suspicious when they noticed discrepancies on the license. While store staff were checking the license against a license reference book, the suspects abruptly left.
Employees provided the fake license and a video of the suspects’ car to police.
