JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police are investigating a forged check that a suspect attempted to pass Feb. 3 at the United Community Bank on McGinnis Ferry Road.

The suspect had attempted to cash an $800 check that afternoon. Because of the large amount, the teller contacted the issuer and learned that while the check was valid, it was not written out to the suspect.

When the teller talked to the suspect again, he asked for his personal documents. The suspect left.

