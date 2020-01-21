MILTON, Ga. — Police arrested a man Jan. 10 after he was identified as wanted during a traffic stop.

That afternoon, police were patrolling an active school zone on Birmingham Highway, when they spotted a Jeep pass by at a high rate of speed. The Jeep was clocked at 43 mph in a 25 mph-zone. 

After stopping the vehicle police received an alert that the driver had an active warrant from Duluth.

Police arrested the man, 35-year-old Brandon Huff of Cumming, without incident for speeding and on warrant.

