MILTON, Ga. — Police arrested a man Jan. 10 after he was identified as wanted during a traffic stop.
That afternoon, police were patrolling an active school zone on Birmingham Highway, when they spotted a Jeep pass by at a high rate of speed. The Jeep was clocked at 43 mph in a 25 mph-zone.
After stopping the vehicle police received an alert that the driver had an active warrant from Duluth.
Police arrested the man, 35-year-old Brandon Huff of Cumming, without incident for speeding and on warrant.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.