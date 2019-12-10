ROSWELL, Ga. — Police arrested a man Nov. 29 after they learned he had a warrant for his arrest.
Officers responded to a domestic disturbance incident at Chattahoochee Circle involving the man. While speaking to the man, police were alerted that he had a warrant from the Fulton County Marshall’s Department for theft by taking.
Police arrested the man, identified as 24-year-old Elijah Guice of Roswell, on warrant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.