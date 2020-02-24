JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police arrested a man Feb. 14 after officers recognized him as a person wanted for selling cocaine.
Police stopped the man’s car that evening after they noticed his tag light was out. While talking to the man, police received an alert that he had multiple active warrants out of Gwinnett County for drug related offenses.
Police arrested the man, 23-year-old Unrickya Sharpe of Atlanta, without incident on warrant.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.