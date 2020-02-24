JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police arrested a man Feb. 14 after officers recognized him as a person wanted for selling cocaine.

Police stopped the man’s car that evening after they noticed his tag light was out. While talking to the man, police received an alert that he had multiple active warrants out of Gwinnett County for drug related offenses.

Police arrested the man, 23-year-old Unrickya Sharpe of Atlanta, without incident on warrant.

