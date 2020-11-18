ROSWELL, Ga. — Police were dispatched to Wellstar North Fulton Hospital Nov. 3 after a janitorial worker reported a theft.

The female employee told officers the day prior, someone had stolen her cell phone, wallet, debit card, $75 in cash, a $25 Walmart gift card and $100 worth of winning lotto tickets from her cleaning cart.

Investigators reviewed the hospital’s security camera, and reported that footage showed Cynthia Ann Davis, 60, of Lithonia, allegedly rummaging through the victim’s cart and putting items in her pockets.

Police obtained an arrest warrant and returned to the hospital when Davis arrived for work later that day.

Officers arrested Davis and booked her on a misdemeanor charge of theft by taking. She was later released on $1,000 bail, jail records show.