MILTON, Ga. — An Alpharetta woman contacted police Dec. 18 after she realized her identity had been stolen.
The woman applied for a job at a local department store and was approved to start working in January. On Dec. 17, however, an employee contacted the woman and said she would not be able to work at the store because she had previously worked for a store under the same umbrella.
The woman said she had never held a job at that store.
The woman had previously dealt with identity fraud in 2017. Police told her she would need to alert the credit bureaus to place a fraud alert and freeze her credit.
