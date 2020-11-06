ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell police responded to reports of a road rage altercation at the Park 83 by Cortland apartments on Oct. 20.
According to a police report, a 39-year-old woman said as she was entering the apartment complex along Calibre Creek Parkway, a Mercedes Benz SUV was traveling the wrong way toward the front gate. The woman said she honked at the SUV and told the driver she was going the wrong way. That sparked an exchange of unpleasantries between the two women.
The victim said she drove away and the motorist followed her to her apartment. She claimed the other driver yelled vulgarities at her, said she could “buy and sell her,” and threatened to beat her up, according to the report. The victim said the driver heckled her until she told her she had a concealed carry permit. The motorist then drove away.
A neighbor who witnessed the exchange took a picture of the Mercedes SUV license plate. According to the police report, the vehicle was registered to a 29-year-old Roswell woman.
No arrests were made as the victim declined to pursue charges, the report stated.
