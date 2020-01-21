ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police are investigating a Jan. 4 car burglary at Main Event on Davis Drive.

The car owner, who is the manager of Main Event, had parked is car at 10:30 a.m. for work. When he returned that evening, he saw a back window had been broken.

A black laptop bag with a laptop had been stolen from the back of the car. The items are valued at $1,000 total.

