ROSWELL, Ga. — Thieves broke into an AT&T warehouse at 1525 Hembree Road sometime before dawn Jan. 27.
According to Roswell police, the suspects cut the padlock at the facility and broke into between 12 and 15 vehicles on the property. About $45,000 worth of equipment was reportedly stolen from the warehouse.
