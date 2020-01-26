ALPHARETTA, Ga. — An Alpharetta man reported Jan. 10 that his car had been burglarized while parked at a restaurant on Windward Parkway. 

The car owner parked at the restaurant at 6 p.m. About three hours later, he exited and saw the passenger’s side rear mirror was broken. Several items were missing from his car. The missing items included a leather briefcase, laptop, iPad, iPencil and Air Pods. 

