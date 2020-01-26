ALPHARETTA, Ga. — An Alpharetta man reported Jan. 10 that his car had been burglarized while parked at a restaurant on Windward Parkway.
The car owner parked at the restaurant at 6 p.m. About three hours later, he exited and saw the passenger’s side rear mirror was broken. Several items were missing from his car. The missing items included a leather briefcase, laptop, iPad, iPencil and Air Pods.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.