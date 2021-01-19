JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Patrol officers spotted two vehicles racing along State Bridge Road on Jan. 9.

Following a brief chase, officers stopped both vehicles.

Both drivers were cited for racing on highways or streets. They were identified as Yannis Pappas, 19, of Westwood Drive, Atlanta, and Allan Steve Velasquez, 21, of Windward Lane, Norcross.

Pappas told police he’d just bought a new exhaust for his Camaro and he and Velasquez, whom he didn’t know, were “testing them out.” Pappas was also charged with possession of marijuana.

Velasquez told officers he “wanted to race” and challenged Pappas while he was getting an oil change at Pappas’ workplace, the report stated.