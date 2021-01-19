JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Patrol officers spotted two vehicles racing along State Bridge Road on Jan. 9.
Following a brief chase, officers stopped both vehicles.
Both drivers were cited for racing on highways or streets. They were identified as Yannis Pappas, 19, of Westwood Drive, Atlanta, and Allan Steve Velasquez, 21, of Windward Lane, Norcross.
Pappas told police he’d just bought a new exhaust for his Camaro and he and Velasquez, whom he didn’t know, were “testing them out.” Pappas was also charged with possession of marijuana.
Velasquez told officers he “wanted to race” and challenged Pappas while he was getting an oil change at Pappas’ workplace, the report stated.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.