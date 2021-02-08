ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police handled a Jan. 25 report of several men trolling a virtual service for Congregation Gesher Ltorah with anti-Semitic remarks and obscene photos.

The Jewish synagogue in Alpharetta held a Zoom meeting Jan. 23, and five to seven men wrote disparaging and profane comments about Jews in the meeting’s chat feed during the service. The men also left sexually explicit remarks and attached a lurid photo to the feed.

Synagogue officials told police there were about 25 to 30 people viewing the Zoom service at the time, and many of them had their children watching. The complainant provided officers a screen shot of the obscene photo, the names three of the alleged trolls used during the Zoom meeting as well as the meeting code.