FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities arrested a Dawson County man and charged him with multiple charges after it was discovered that he was driving with a suspended license.
Taylor Neely, 30, of 167 Pearl Chambers Drive, Dawsonville had his license suspended after a super speeder violation last December.
Neely was arrested Feb. 14 and charged with window tint violation, driving while license suspended, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, possession of a schedule IV drug, possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes and possession of cocaine. He remains in the custody of the Forsyth County jail in lieu of a $46,885 bond.
