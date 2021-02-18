ROSWELL, Ga. — Police and paramedics were dispatched to a home on Lake Forest Pass on Feb. 6 after a 2-year-old ingested marijuana edibles.

Police said an out of town visitor, identified as Leah Hixson, brought the edibles into the home and the toddler found them in a bag. The child was rushed to Scottish Rite Children’s Hospital to be treated.

Police cited Hixson, 35 of Denver, Colorado, with disorderly conduct and forced her to flush the edibles down the toilet.

