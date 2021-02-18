ROSWELL, Ga. — Police and paramedics were dispatched to a home on Lake Forest Pass on Feb. 6 after a 2-year-old ingested marijuana edibles.
Police said an out of town visitor, identified as Leah Hixson, brought the edibles into the home and the toddler found them in a bag. The child was rushed to Scottish Rite Children’s Hospital to be treated.
Police cited Hixson, 35 of Denver, Colorado, with disorderly conduct and forced her to flush the edibles down the toilet.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.