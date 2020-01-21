FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Sheriff’s deputies arrested three people in connection with a theft at a Walmart on Atlanta Highway in Alpharetta Jan. 6.
Authorities were alerted that two women left the store with computers and other items without paying. The women were seen getting into a car, then speeding away.
Acting on a description of the vehicle provided by witnesses, deputies stopped the car a short time later. During the course of the investigation, authorities found the merchandise reported stolen in the vehicle. They also found cocaine and other drug-related items, according to the sheriff’s report.
Leandra Robinson, 46, of Haymarket Trail, Decatur and Angelia Lanette Pitts, 49, of Elgin Drive, Decatur, were taken into custody along with the driver of the vehicle, identified as Larry Kevin Thomas, 55, of Andrew R. Evans Road, Moreland, Ga., according to Forsyth County Sheriff’s Deputy Nick Sotor.
Pitts and Robinson were charged with theft by shoplifting, possession of cocaine and possession of drug-related objects. Thomas was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of drug-related objects, expired or no driver’s license and party to a crime. Bail was set at $34,395 for Pitts, $23,395 for Robinson, and $29,995 for Thomas.
