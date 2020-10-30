CUMMING, Ga. — A mother, father and son were arrested after they allegedly teamed up to jump a neighbor who pointed a gun at their dog, according to a Forsyth County Sheriff’s arrest report.
Rickey Joe Land, 50, and Tracy Ann Land, 50, both of Smith Road, were charged with battery. Rocky Donny James Land, 25, of Hopewell Road, faces a count of aggravated assault stemming from the incident.
Deputies were dispatched to Smith Road on Oct. 10 and found the victim walking in the roadway with mud on his clothes, swelling on his ear and cuts and scrapes on his arms, legs and back. The 36-year-old man told them the suspects accused him of trying to kill their dog and attacked him.
According to his statement to deputies, the three suspects were waiting for him in the road when he came home from checking the mail. When he got out of his vehicle, Ricky Land grabbed him and threw him to the ground the victim stated. All three suspects began kicking him when he was down and Rocky Land hit him in the head with a pipe or pole, the victim stated.
The man told deputies he then removed a .40-caliber handgun from his waistband and fired a warning shot into the ground. Rocky and Ricky Land retreated toward their house. But Tracy Land continued to chase the victim as he tried to run back toward his property, he told deputies. She grabbed his shirt, but he was able to escape, the report stated.
The victim told deputies he was sighting in a deer rifle away from the houses earlier in the day when the Lands’ dog walked by him unleashed, according to the report. He noted the dog has bitten children in the past and he pointed a gun at the animal to shoo it away. He said he didn’t fire.
Two neighbors who witnessed the encounter corroborated the victim’s claim that he pulled his pistol on the dog but never fired the weapon, according to reports. One of the neighbors also witnessed the subsequent alleged attack and confirmed the victim’s details. She told deputies the Landses waited in the roadway for the victim to return home and “threw him a beating.”
The report stated all three suspects had left their house by the time deputies showed up to question them. They were arrested Oct. 13 and later released from jail on bail, a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office representative said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.