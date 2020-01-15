JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police are investigating a Dec. 30 house burglary on River Trace Drive in which an estimated $100,000 in jewelry was stolen.
That day, the homeowner’s mother came to check on the house and the cats while the homeowner’s family was out of town.
While feeding the cats, the mother noticed a broken window and some boxes on the bed of the master bedroom. She contacted the homeowner and police.
The homeowner spoke with police during the initial investigation and said approximately $100,000 worth of diamonds and jewelry were taken from the closet.
The house did have an alarm system and cameras, but they were not activated at the time of the incident.
