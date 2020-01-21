ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police are investigating a Jan. 4 burglary at a home on Kimball Way.
The homeowner reported having left that afternoon, only to find a rear window shattered when he returned eight hours later. There was also a 4-foot gap in his fence.
Inside, the home was ransacked. Several items were missing, including a TV, wallet, cash and about $10,000 in jewelry.
The homeowner said the home did have an alarm system, but he had not activated it before he left.
A neighbor said her doorbell camera captured footage of a suspicious white truck near the hole in the fence that afternoon.
