MILTON, Ga. — A couple reported Feb. 18 that $5,000 in cash had been taken during their move to Milton.
The couple reported they had recently finished moving into Milton. When the wife attempted to retrieve the cash from her purse, she was unable to find it. The money was last seen at 10 p.m. on Feb. 17.
Several movers had been in and out of the house that day.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.