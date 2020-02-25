MILTON, Ga. — A couple reported Feb. 18 that $5,000 in cash had been taken during their move to Milton.

The couple reported they had recently finished moving into Milton. When the wife attempted to retrieve the cash from her purse, she was unable to find it. The money was last seen at 10 p.m. on Feb. 17.

Several movers had been in and out of the house that day.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments