JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A woman reported to police that someone stole her wallet July 15 while at the Publix on State Bridge Road, then used her card to purchase more than $1,000 worth of goods from a nearby store. 

The victim told police she left her shopping cart unattended for a moment before realizing she left her handbag in the basket. By the time she returned to the cart, her wallet had been removed. Inside the wallet were several bank cards and the woman’s engagement ring.

Soon after, the woman received a text message from her bank notifying her of a $1,004 charge at the Target on State Bridge Road. She was unable to stop the transaction from going through. 

Police reviewed security footage of the thieves at Target but were unable to determine their identity or their car’s license plate number. 

