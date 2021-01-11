ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police responded to a burglary report along Bluehouse Lane on Jan. 2.
The victim, a 49-year-old man, said his family had left for vacation Dec. 21 and when they returned home, they found their house ransacked. Several items of value, like a flat-screen TV and laptops, were left alone, according to the police report.
But about $3,000 in cash was stolen from envelopes stashed in a bedroom drawer, the victim told officers. The man said several pieces of jewelry were also missing, and his son said there was $300 missing from his bedroom, according to the report.
