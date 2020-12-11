JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A woman reported that her wallet had been stolen from her grocery cart while shopping at a Publix along Haynes Bridge Road Nov. 28.
According to the incident report, loss prevention workers at the store showed officers surveillance video. A man and woman could be seen of the video stalking the victim, a 60-year-old Roswell woman, as she perused the aisles with her purse in the front child seat of her cart. The male suspect made an initial attempt to steal the woman’s wallet from her purse, but was unsuccessful. He and his alleged accomplice followed the victim to the store’s deli section and the female suspect distracted the woman as the male suspect eased the wallet out of her purse.
The victim told officers she felt someone following her but wasn’t aware her wallet had been stolen until a store manager told her. She said she never saw either of the suspects, according to the report.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.