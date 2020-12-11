JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A woman reported that her wallet had been stolen from her grocery cart while shopping at a Publix along Haynes Bridge Road Nov. 28.

According to the incident report, loss prevention workers at the store showed officers surveillance video. A man and woman could be seen of the video stalking the victim, a 60-year-old Roswell woman, as she perused the aisles with her purse in the front child seat of her cart. The male suspect made an initial attempt to steal the woman’s wallet from her purse, but was unsuccessful. He and his alleged accomplice followed the victim to the store’s deli section and the female suspect distracted the woman as the male suspect eased the wallet out of her purse.

The victim told officers she felt someone following her but wasn’t aware her wallet had been stolen until a store manager told her. She said she never saw either of the suspects, according to the report.

