ALPHARETTA, Ga. — An Alpharetta man contacted police Nov. 22 after he noticed that his tires had been stolen.
The man said he had parked his car at an apartment complex on Gardner Drive the previous evening. When he returned to the car on Nov. 22, the man saw that all of the tires were missing. Thieves left the car on bricks.
There was no surveillance footage of the incident.
