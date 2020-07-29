ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police investigated a vehicle burglary after a woman her car had been damaged July 13 while it had been parked overnight on Red Oak Lane.
The woman said she returned home the night of July 12 and left her car parked in the street. When she woke up and went to the car the next day, she noticed her driver’s side door was open and heard a beeping sound coming from inside. Looking further, she noticed the glove box was open with many papers removed.
When she tried to stop the beeping noise by starting her car, she discovered she could no longer fit her key in the ignition. Police think the thief attempted to shove something into the ignition to manually start the car.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.