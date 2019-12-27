ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police are investigating the Dec. 7 theft of a wallet from an office at a local department store.
The woman said she noticed her wallet missing after she received a fraud alert from her bank that afternoon.
The wallet had been left in the employee office at the Lane Bryant department store. She was unable to find it there later.
Several fraudulent purchases had been made to the woman’s debit card, including two $500 gift cards.
