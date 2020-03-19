ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police are looking for a man connected to a Feb. 27 shoplifting incident at the TJ Maxx on North Point Parkway. Employees said a man entered the store and grabbed $750 worth of clothing. He later left the store through the rear emergency exit door without paying.
The store has security footage of the incident.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.