JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — An Alpharetta woman reported Feb. 19 that her trash can was stolen while she was on a trip Feb. 16-18.

When she returned home Feb. 19 in the afternoon, the woman was unable to find her trash can.

She reviewed her doorbell camera’s footage and found a recording which captured a car pass by her house and shortly after a man’s voice off camera. It did not have footage of anyone on the woman’s property or leaving with the trash can.

