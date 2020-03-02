JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — An Alpharetta woman reported Feb. 19 that her trash can was stolen while she was on a trip Feb. 16-18.
When she returned home Feb. 19 in the afternoon, the woman was unable to find her trash can.
She reviewed her doorbell camera’s footage and found a recording which captured a car pass by her house and shortly after a man’s voice off camera. It did not have footage of anyone on the woman’s property or leaving with the trash can.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.