JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek man reported Feb. 3 that the tag on his trailer had been stolen.
The man said he had stored his trailer for a day and a half at the Kroger parking lot on State Bridge Road. The tag had gone missing sometime in early January, but the man said he was unsure about the exact timeframe.
The man initially went directly to the tag office to attempt to get a replacement tag but was told to report the tag as stolen.
