JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek woman contacted police Jan. 3 after she realized her package containing jewelry had been stolen from her home at Sessingham Lane.
The woman had ordered $125 worth of jewelry online, and it was scheduled to arrive that day.
That afternoon, UPS alerted the woman that the package had been delivered.
When the woman checked on the package about an hour later, she was unable to find it.
The woman contacted the company she had ordered from, and a representative advised her to file a police report.
