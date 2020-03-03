MILTON, Ga. — An Alpharetta man reported Feb. 19 that $95,000 in jewelry and watches had been stolen from his home on East Bluff Road.

The man said he did not know exactly when the items had gone missing as he did not wear them often. He has recently had a maid and bug exterminators come through his house.

The man’s insurance notified him that they required a police report.

