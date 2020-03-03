ROSWELL, Ga. — Police are investigating a Feb. 17 car burglary that took place on Elan Court.
The car owner had parked the car in front of his house the previous evening. The next morning, the owner noticed his car had been rifled through.
He said the only item that appeared to be missing was his car title.
