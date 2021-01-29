JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police responded to the Sunrise at Ivey Ridge retirement center on Jan. 13 when reports that someone stole catalytic converters from two of the transportation buses.
According to investigators, the complainant said the converters were cut and removed from both of the buses while they were parked behind a shopping plaza that neighbors the retirement facility.
The thefts occurred sometime between Jan. 8 and Jan. 11, the complainant estimated. The converters were valued at $1,200 apiece.
