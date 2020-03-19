ROSWELL, Ga. — Police are investigating a car burglary that took place on Harbor Landing.

The owner had parked his car the evening of March 1 outside of his apartment. The next morning, the man saw that the belongings in his car were strewn about.

He conducted an inventory of his belongings and noted that $100 in cash, a pocketknife and some mail were missing.

