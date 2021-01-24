MILTON, Ga. — About $3,400 worth of construction equipment was reported stolen from a vehicle parked outside the Home Depot along Windward Parkway Jan.5.

When police arrived at the scene, the victim said he was inside the store for about 15 and 20 minutes. When he came outside, he found the rear passenger window to his Ram Chassis busted out and a concrete saw, belonging to his employer, missing. The man also reported the loss of a rotary laser and five boxes of concrete pipe from the bed of the truck. The man valued the stolen equipment at $3,394, the police report indicated.