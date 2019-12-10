ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A man reported Nov. 22 that someone had used his identity to open an account with a telecommunications company.
The man said he had received an alert that someone had used his information, including his Social Security number, to open the account. He spoke with a representative of the telecommunications company and could only learn that the account was opened in Georgia.
The man was able to close the account, but he was told that he would need a police report.
