JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police say they suspect the person responsible for a Feb. 12 vehicle burglary used a check taken in the break-in to raid a man’s bank account.
The account holder told police March 3 that when he recently checked his account, he noticed a suspicious check had been deposited in a Johns Creek bank.
The man’s truck had been burglarized at a restaurant in South Carolina and his check had gone missing at that time. A check was used fraudulently the next day.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.