JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police say they suspect the person responsible for a Feb. 12 vehicle burglary used a check taken in the break-in to raid a man’s bank account.

The account holder told police March 3 that when he recently checked his account, he noticed a suspicious check had been deposited in a Johns Creek bank.

The man’s truck had been burglarized at a restaurant in South Carolina and his check had gone missing at that time. A check was used fraudulently the next day.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments