ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police were dispatched Feb. 4 to the Village Park retirement community on Morris Road to investigate reports of two teens soliciting door to door.

A resident told officers one of the teens was in a residential unit and pointed out a parked vehicle in which the other teen was waiting. The teen in the car told police the two were selling Milton football discount cards, which offered savings at local businesses. Police spoke to one of the residents who purchased the cards.

According to police, the wallet-sized coupons were attached to L-shaped key ring cards. The teens tore off the wallet-sized portion of the discount cards, which showed that they expired in April 2019, and only gave customers the key rings. Officers seized the cards. No arrests were made, an incident report indicated.