JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek teenager, 17, contacted police after he realized he had been scammed out of nearly $1,000 by someone he met on Instagram.
The teenager said he had met a woman on Instagram who said he could make money by buying into a business she was involved with. She proposed he grant her access to his bank account, and she would deposit money after withdrawing an initial investment.
The teenager agreed to the deal and met with a man Feb. 7 at Newtown Park to provide his debit card.
Shortly after handing over his debit card, the teenager noticed several withdrawals from his bank account as well as a $1,000 check deposit. A few days later, however, the teenager’s bank said the check wasn’t valid and canceled the transaction.
The teenager was unable to contact the woman again
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.