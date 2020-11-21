ROSWELL, Ga. — Police were dispatched to Mansell Road just after 3:30 a.m. on Nov. 5 to respond to reports of street racing.

Officers found a Lexus car doing donuts in a parking lot on Colonial Center Parkway with two men standing nearby watching, according to a police report.

Officers ordered the driver, a 19-year-old Cumming man, out of the vehicle. The teen told police he was “trying to learn how to do burnouts,” the report stated.

Officer towed the vehicle and cited the teen for reckless driving.