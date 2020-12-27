ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police responded to the Sandy Creek apartments Dec. 19 after a report of a robbery.

According to the police report, the victim told officers he arranged to meet with two teens in the parking lot of his complex to sell a new pair of Air Jordan 11 series anniversary shoes. The meeting proved to be a setup. The victim said when he met the two teens, two other suspects in ski masks snuck up behind him and all four jumped him.

One of the alleged robbers, a 15-year-old Milton boy, snatched the shoes out of the victim’s hands and tried to run away. But the victim managed to trip him up and the shoe box fell to the ground, the report stated. The teen ran into woods behind the apartments and the three other suspects fled in an Audi.

An officer captured and arrested the 15-year-old boy and recovered a black airsoft pistol made to “look and feel like a real firearm” from his waistband, according to the report. The victim and two witnesses who corroborated his story identified the teen as one of the robbers. Police charged the boy with simple assault and robbery and notified the Fulton County Juvenile Detention Center. The boy was released to his parents, who gave officers the names and phone numbers of two of the other possible suspects, both also 15. There were no indications in the report however that any of the suspects were arrested.