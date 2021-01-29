MILTON, Ga. — A Turbo Tax scam was reported Jan. 15 by a woman who claimed someone opened an account in her and her husband’s names using the tax filing service.

The victim said she got an email from Turbo Tax that someone was trying to file a 2020 tax return using the couple’s identity. The woman said she and her husband had yet to file their tax returns. Turbo Tax flagged the account as fraudulent before the return was submitted to the IRS, police said.