FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Members of the Johns Creek, Alpharetta, Forsyth County task force arrested two individuals Jan. 16 in connection with illegal gambling operations at two convenience stores.
The task force conducted search warrants at the locations and discovered the stores were paying out cash on their electric slot machines, Stacie Miller, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said.
Sreenivasa Lokasani, 47, of Milton, was arrested at his place of employment, Citgo, 602 Dahlonega Highway, and charged with gambling: commercial gambling, and is being held without bond. Cumming resident Janeth Escorcia-Ortiz, 27, was arrested at the Chevron gas station, 554 Atlanta Road, and charged with gambling: commercial gambling. She is being held on a $11,110 bond. Stores are permitted to have the coin-operated amusement machines as long as they are registered through the Georgia Lottery, Miller said.
“People can play and win lottery tickets or store merchandise, excluding alcohol,” Miller said. “Gambling is illegal in the State of Georgia, so cash payouts are illegal.”
The commercial gambling charge is a felony. The Georgia State Gaming Commission has been notified.
