JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police arrested a Target employee for allegedly stealing merchandise from the retail store at 5950 State Bridge Road.
Patrick Raymond Shealy, 31, of Balmoral Glen Drive, Berkeley Lake, was booked into the Fulton County jail on a felony charge of theft by taking.
Police responded to the Target store on Dec. 29, according to the arrest report. Loss prevention officers reported that Shealy was caught on camera several times concealing items and leaving the store without paying. Police said that Shealy admitted he stole the items while working at the store and sold some of them on websites like Letgo.com.
The thefts occurred between Dec. 2 and Dec. 22, the report stated. Among the items stolen were an Elgato video capture device, two pair of Beats headphones, a Cyberpunk video game, a Harry Potter film collection, a Fitbit smartwatch, a pair of Apple air pod pros and a pack of batteries. The total value of the stolen items was estimated at $1,375, the report stated.
