ROSWELL, Ga. — Sergio Josue Alvarado, a 22-year-old man suspected of stabbing a man to death during a Jan. 9 armed robbery near the Village Shopping Center in Roswell, was arrested in Miami-Dade County, Florida on Jan. 14.

Alvarado spent five days on the lam for the fatal stabbing of Rigoberto Corea, 40, of Roswell.

Roswell special investigators traced Alvarado and two alleged accomplices to South Florida. All three were arrested there and remain held at the Miami-Dade County Jail, awaiting extradition to Georgia to face murder charges, Roswell police announced.

Police identified the two other suspects as Edin Alvarado, 33, and Dennis Amilcar Alvarado-Munoz, 35. Those two men’s full roster of charges was not immediately clear.

Investigators announced Sergio Alvarado as the primary suspect after obtaining arrest warrants on him for charges of malice murder, robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a knife during certain crimes. Roswell Police Department spokesman Tim Lupo said Alvarado and Corea knew each other prior to the fatal encounter and classified them as “family acquaintances.”

The charges stem from a botched robbery attempt that took place early the morning of Jan. 9. According to police, officers responded to reports of a fight outside the La Parranda Mexican Bar & Grill, 1085 Holcomb Bridge Rd. They later realized a robbery attempt led to the deadly stabbing.