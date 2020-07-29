ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police were called to Academy Street’s Central City Tavern in downtown Alpharetta after a July 17 brawl left a man bloodied and in need of medical treatment.

A witness told police he heard a commotion, so he turned around and saw “about 15 people” engaged in a large fight. The victim was on the ground as the group attacked him repeatedly. All the suspects fled before police arrived, and there was no footage of the incident. 

When police arrived, they found blood on the scene and blood on the victim, who was transported to North Fulton Hospital to treat a laceration on his head. 

