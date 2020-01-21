JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police are investigating a Jan. 6 incident in which a man was suspected of attempting to steal funds from the Home Depot on State Bridge Road.
An employee told police the suspect had taken a bathroom vanity worth $900 from the store floor to the return desk and asked for store credit.
When employees asked for the man’s ID, the suspect ran out of the store. The bathroom vanity never left the store.
