ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police are looking for a man suspected of cashing several fraudulent checks at multiple banks.
Police met with representatives at the SunTrust Bank on Windward Parkway Dec. 23 to discuss a $2,500 fraudulent check used at the location over the summer.
According to the representatives, the suspect had allegedly presented similar checks at a different bank in Stockbridge, Ga.
All of the checks were made payable to a man in Florida. The suspect produced a Florida driver’s license each time.
About a month later, the actual check owner contacted the bank to report that he had been fraudulently debited $6,200.
While investigating the suspect, police found outstanding warrants for his arrest in North Carolina.
